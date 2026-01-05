Venezuela’s Maduro to appear in NYC court

Ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was due in a New York City court on drugs and weapons charges following his stunning capture by US special forces after more than a decade in power.

His weekend removal has raised important questions, particularly over what role Washington will have in a post-Maduro Venezuela: Whereas US President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted the White House was “in charge” of the country, his secretary of state has said the administration will instead seek to coerce the authorities in Caracas by limiting oil exports and using military pressure.

US officials have downplayed the possibility of elections, spurring one leading historian to warn that “removing something or someone does not lead to predictable results.”