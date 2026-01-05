US commits $2B to new UN-led humanitarian fund for crisis-hit countries

African countries dominated a list of crisis-affected nations eligible for a new $2 billion humanitarian fund following an agreement between the US and UN.

Chad, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda are among the 17 countries who can access the assistance through global relief programs.

Washington committed to the funding deal after last year abruptly shutting down USAID, which provided the majority of American humanitarian and development assistance.

The US retreat from overseas assistance — followed by humanitarian funding cuts from several European countries — has had a disproportionate impact on African nations reliant on external funding for their health systems. The Trump administration has also struck bilateral health deals worth around $16 billion with more than a dozen nations on the continent, as part of its America First Global Health Strategy.