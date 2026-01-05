Events Email Briefings
UK’s Starmer calls for closer ties with EU

Jan 5, 2026, 5:33pm EST
An activist holds a pro-EU placard during the weekly pro-EU and anti-Brexit protest in Parliament Square. The government has announced that the UK will rejoin the European Union’s Erasmus student exchange program as the UK seeks closer ties with the EU
Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pivoted toward restoring the country’s ties to the EU.

In a major speech Saturday, he called for “closer alignment” with the bloc’s single market, which Britain quit after Brexit, and said it was in the “national interest” to have a closer relationship. Migration was a major driver of the Brexit vote, but the number of non-EU arrivals surged after Britain left, reducing the salience of EU migration, and trade barriers have hurt the British economy.

Accordingly, polls suggest a majority would back rejoining the single market even if it meant a return to freedom of movement with EU countries, and most think Brexit was a mistake and a failure.

Tom Chivers
