Trump repeats threat to annex Greenland

US President Donald Trump repeated his threat to annex Greenland, while his capture of Venezuela’s leader raised the specter of action against Iran.

Denmark’s prime minister demanded Trump “stop the threats” against the autonomous Danish territory after the US leader told The Atlantic soon after Nicolás Maduro’s weekend capture that “we do need Greenland”; European leaders have “underpriced” the risk of the US taking Greenland, a top geopolitics analyst wrote.

Others are watching Washington’s actions, too. Iran — which has been convulsed by deadly protests — must now regard Trump’s warnings against it as more credible, The Wall Street Journal reported, while even Canada should be wary of “an imperial America,” The Globe and Mail wrote in an editorial.