Marco Rubio’s portfolio expands with new Venezuela task

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emerged as the driving force behind the ouster of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, underscoring his growing portfolio and prominence within the Trump administration.

Once the subject of a potential assassination plot by Venezuelan security forces, Rubio built much of his political career denouncing Maduro’s regime, and he is “the mastermind” of the Caracas operation, a Venezuelan Republican strategist told Politico.

Rubio — who is already national security adviser, archivist, and USAID administrator — is now “the Viceroy of Venezuela,” The Washington Post wrote, facing the daunting task of determining the country’s post-Maduro future.

Rubio is so busy that the White House is weighing giving adviser Stephen Miller a larger role in Venezuela operations.