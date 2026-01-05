Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Questions loom over Venezuela’s leadership

Jan 5, 2026, 6:40am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Vice President Delcy Rodríguez attending a meeting.
Delcy Rodríguez attending a meeting. Delcy Rodríguez via Instagram/Handout via Reuters

Uncertainty mounted over who was in charge of Venezuela following Nicolás Maduro’s removal from power.

Top US leaders have differed over the extent of Washington’s future involvement, and elections do not appear to be in the immediate offing. Venezuela’s interim leader, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, has alternated between taking a conciliatory approach towards Washington and striking a defiant tone.

And María Corina Machado, the Nobel prize-winning opposition leader, has been cast aside by the White House, which has downplayed the extent of her domestic political support. James Fallows, who penned an iconic 2002 piece outlining poor US planning for the aftermath of the Iraq invasion, wrote: “Apparently no one in the US government has asked, What happens the next day?

Prashant Rao
AD