Novo Nordisk launches weight loss pill in US

Novo Nordisk launched the pill version of its popular GLP-1 weight loss drug Wegovy in the US on Monday, marking a new era in obesity treatment.

The debut of the medication, the first of its kind, is set to accelerate a price war, given that it is priced significantly lower than the jab-based versions. The Danish pharmaceutical giant, which also makes Ozempic, had a rough 2025 as it lost ground to American rival Eli Lilly, but it is banking on the weight loss pill to regain its advantage.

Oral medications are “the next battleground” for the two companies, CNBC wrote; Lilly is still working on its own pill variant.