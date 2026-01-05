Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Novo Nordisk launches weight loss pill in US

Jan 5, 2026, 5:26pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
The logo of pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is displayed in front of its offices in Bagsvaerd, on the outskirts of Copenhagen
Tom Little/Reuters

Novo Nordisk launched the pill version of its popular GLP-1 weight loss drug Wegovy in the US on Monday, marking a new era in obesity treatment.

The debut of the medication, the first of its kind, is set to accelerate a price war, given that it is priced significantly lower than the jab-based versions. The Danish pharmaceutical giant, which also makes Ozempic, had a rough 2025 as it lost ground to American rival Eli Lilly, but it is banking on the weight loss pill to regain its advantage.

Oral medications are “the next battleground” for the two companies, CNBC wrote; Lilly is still working on its own pill variant.

One-year stock chart of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk
J.D. Capelouto
AD