Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Maduro pleads not guilty, insists he is still Venezuela’s president

Jan 5, 2026, 5:22pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Venezuela’s captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores attend their arraignment with defense lawyers Barry Pollack and Mark Donnelly to face U.S. federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others, at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan, New York City, U.S.,
Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Nicolás Maduro pleaded not guilty to US drugs and weapons charges on Monday and insisted he is still president of Venezuela after being captured by American forces over the weekend.

The arraignment in New York set off what will likely be a long court process shaped by highly unusual circumstances.

In Venezuela, Maduro’s former No. 2 Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as interim president, after calling for “cooperation” with Washington.

Rodríguez, whom the White House sees as a capable partner on economic issues, will face the challenge of fielding US demands without being perceived by Maduro loyalists as too conciliatory to Washington.

The uncertainty has led ordinary Venezuelans to hunker down and stock up on basic supplies.

J.D. Capelouto
AD