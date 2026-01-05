Maduro pleads not guilty, insists he is still Venezuela’s president

Nicolás Maduro pleaded not guilty to US drugs and weapons charges on Monday and insisted he is still president of Venezuela after being captured by American forces over the weekend.

The arraignment in New York set off what will likely be a long court process shaped by highly unusual circumstances.

In Venezuela, Maduro’s former No. 2 Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as interim president, after calling for “cooperation” with Washington.

Rodríguez, whom the White House sees as a capable partner on economic issues, will face the challenge of fielding US demands without being perceived by Maduro loyalists as too conciliatory to Washington.

The uncertainty has led ordinary Venezuelans to hunker down and stock up on basic supplies.