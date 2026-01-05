Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

China’s biotech boom drives up lab monkey prices

Jan 5, 2026, 5:32pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A lab technician holds a gene-edited macaque with circadian rhythm disorders, which was used to make five cloned monkeys, in a lab at the Institute of Neuroscience of Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai
China Daily via Reuters

The price of lab monkeys in China surged to a five-year high, delaying some drug trials, as the country’s biotech boom runs into resource constraints.

The primates are raised for at least four years before being used in trials, and breeders did not increase their populations during an investment downturn in 2023. But Chinese companies inked a record number of licensing deals with foreign drugmakers in 2025 — worth more than $123 billion — accelerating research, meaning “monkey supplies are limited” a UBS analyst told the Financial Times.

Global investors are now more trusting of data from Chinese clinical trials, Reuters wrote, but geopolitics could come in the way: US lawmakers recently passed new rules targeting Chinese biotech firms.

Brendan Ruberry
AD