How China views the US’ capture of Nicolás Maduro

Jan 5, 2026, 5:26pm EST
Children walk past a display marking the 75th founding anniversary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, during a media tour to an open day at the PLA Naval Submarine Academy, ahead of the Navy’s 75th founding anniversary, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China
Florence Lo/Reuters

Experts debated whether US action against Venezuela will embolden China in its pursuit of Taiwan.

Beijing may see a Taiwan invasion as easier for the world to swallow if global norms shift toward “tolerating more problematic behavior,” a Carnegie Endowment fellow argued.

Nicolás Maduro’s capture will also “vindicate” Beijing in its pursuit of a military and tech buildup, a veteran China reporter wrote.

But others pointed out that for Beijing, the issue of Taiwan — which it sees as a breakaway province — is domestic, and not a matter subject to international law or precedent.

Some in Taipei see Maduro’s capture as a deterrent against Chinese aggression, given that it showcased US military might against a country equipped with Chinese weapons.

