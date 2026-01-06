House Republicans huddle with Trump on 2026 policy goals

House Republicans will hear from President Donald Trump today as part of an all-day policy forum at the Kennedy Center, per an agenda shared with Semafor. Lawmakers will also hear from committee chairs on their plans for the year as they scope out their conference’s 2026 legislative agenda.

That includes the possibility of another party-line measure, which a senior White House aide recently told Semafor it’s “open to,” as well as a bundle of three bipartisan appropriations bills, released Monday, that the House Rules Committee is expected to advance Tuesday night.

Passage of the latter is likely: Though the legislation would greenlight more spending than Trump requested, fiscal hard-liners have signaled their support. Still, members would need to pass a short-term spending patch or additional appropriations bills to avoid another government shutdown at the end of the month.