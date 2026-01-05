Events Email Briefings
Chevron, Exxon shares surge after Maduro capture

Jan 5, 2026, 6:37am EST
Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.
Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo/Reuters

Shares in US oil giants Chevron and Exxon surged in pre-market trading while oil prices slipped as investors sought to balance the differing short- and long-term implications of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s arrest.

Venezuela controls the world’s biggest known oil reserves, but its production in recent years has been relatively small — its 800,000 barrels per day are barely 5% of US output — and political upheaval could disrupt that further. But prospects are strong for firms such as Chevron, the only major US oil company present in Venezuela.

And the potential for a huge additional tranche of crude to hit an oversupplied market could weigh on already-low oil prices: ING warned of “downside risks” to its 2027 price forecast.

A chart showing the number of proven crude oil reserves, in billions of barrels.

