Calls for more female toilets in Japanese parliament

Japanese lawmakers, including the prime minister, called for more female toilets in the country’s parliament.

The country gained its first female leader last year, and the number of women politicians has been rising, albeit from a low base — 72 out of 465 Lower House seats, up from 45 in the last parliament. But near the main hall, there is still just one women’s restroom, containing two stalls. Overall, men’s facilities — including toilets and urinals — outnumber female ones three to one.

Japan remains among the world’s most gender-unequal countries, The Japan Times reported: The World Economic Forum ranked it 118th out of 148 for gender parity, and women in business and politics report facing sexist jibes and obstacles.