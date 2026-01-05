Exclusive / As clock ticks, Democrats keep up spending fight with Trump

Both chambers of Congress are only in session for three weeks before a large swath of government funding runs out on Jan. 30, and there’s a huge obstacle to getting a package of spending bills through the Senate, Semafor has learned.

Colorado Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper are still objecting to moving forward on the “minibus” of spending bills over the Trump administration’s plans to break up their home state’s National Center for Atmospheric Research.

The senators have discussed the matter with Republican leaders but haven’t achieved a breakthrough — and President Donald Trump’s veto of a Colorado drinking water pipeline (criticized by even Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.) further complicated matters.

There have been other positive appropriations talks, and the Senate could still pass another tranche of funding bills, but Republicans may also look to another continuing resolution for some of the government.