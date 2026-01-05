Americans predict economic difficulty in 2026, poll finds

Americans are already sour on 2026.

According to new Gallup polling, most US adults expect crime rates, prices, taxes, and unemployment to rise in 2026, while a majority also believe this year will be characterized by economic difficulty. Meanwhile, majorities believe the US will see its power decline, while China will see its own influence increase globally.

Americans are optimistic about one thing: 55% believe the stock market, a key focus of Trump’s, will rise.

While Republicans are more optimistic than their independent and Democratic counterparts across the issues polled, the negative shift from 2025 to 2026 was largely driven by growing pessimism among conservatives — a warning sign for the White House in a midterm election year. Still, those numbers also suggest Trump may face a low bar for success.