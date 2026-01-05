Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

African Union expresses ‘grave concern’ over US raid of Venezuela

Updated Jan 5, 2026, 8:41am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro arrives at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport, as he heads towards the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse for an initial appearance to face US federal charges in New York City on Jan. 5, 2026.
Captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters.

The African Union expressed “grave concern” at the capture of Venezuela’s president by the US, a move that raised fears over the measures it may take in disputes with the continent’s biggest economies.

South Africa — which is embroiled in a protracted dispute with the US over Pretoria’s Black empowerment laws, among other issues — went further, calling Washington’s move a violation of the UN Charter. “Unlawful, unilateral force of this nature undermines the stability of the international order,” it said in a statement on Saturday, calling for an emergency UN Security Council session.

Washington’s move in Venezuela, the country with the world’s largest known oil reserves, raises questions about the extent to which the Trump administration is prepared to intervene overseas. The US mounted a strike on Islamic State-linked insurgents in northern Nigeria in December and last year intensified its air campaign in Somalia, while slapping hefty tariffs on South Africa.

Alexis Akwagyiram
AD