Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

500-pound tuna reels in record $3.2 million in Japan

Jan 5, 2026, 5:34pm EST
Kiyomura Co.’s President Kiyoshi Kimura, who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 243-kilogram bluefin tuna auctioned for a record 510 million yen ($3.24 million) at the first auction of 2026 at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market, at his sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Japan
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

A 535-pound tuna sold for $3.24 million at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market on Monday, setting a new record.

The fish was caught off Oma, a town in Japan’s north renowned for its tuna production, and purchased by Kiyoshi Kimura, the owner of the popular Sushizanmai restaurant chain.

Despite the fish’s extraordinary provenance, Kimura plans to sell the tuna at the chain’s usual price so that “people all over Japan can enjoy a bite of it and feel revitalized,” he said.

The “tuna king” also told reporters that his winning bid, which broke the record he previously set in 2019, came in higher than expected. “But when I see a good-looking tuna, I cannot resist.”

Brendan Ruberry
