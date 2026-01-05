500-pound tuna reels in record $3.2 million in Japan

A 535-pound tuna sold for $3.24 million at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market on Monday, setting a new record.

The fish was caught off Oma, a town in Japan’s north renowned for its tuna production, and purchased by Kiyoshi Kimura, the owner of the popular Sushizanmai restaurant chain.

Despite the fish’s extraordinary provenance, Kimura plans to sell the tuna at the chain’s usual price so that “people all over Japan can enjoy a bite of it and feel revitalized,” he said.

The “tuna king” also told reporters that his winning bid, which broke the record he previously set in 2019, came in higher than expected. “But when I see a good-looking tuna, I cannot resist.”