US officials increasingly worried over Chinese hacks

US officials increasingly view Chinese hackers as a serious military threat.

Previously thought of as “the cyber equivalent of noisy, drunken burglars,” China’s hackers are now “soldiers on the front lines of potential geopolitical conflict” following recent operations to infiltrate US infrastructure and telecoms networks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Officials are especially concerned the intrusions could make it harder for the US to respond to a future conflict involving China, particularly over Taiwan.

“Nowhere have the alarms flashed brighter than in Guam,” Bloomberg wrote.

Chinese hackers have penetrated the power grid on the territory, which is key to Washington’s Pacific military presence.