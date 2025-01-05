TikTok faces a pivotal week ahead of looming US ban

The US Supreme Court is set to hear arguments this week that will determine if TikTok will cease to exist in the country.

In written pleas, the Chinese-owned app and the Department of Justice offered warring accounts of China’s influence and whether the US should mediate Americans’ access to foreign propaganda.

US President-elect Donald Trump has asked the court to delay a decision until he takes office on Jan. 20 — a day after the ban is due to take effect.

Trump, who first proposed banning the app in 2020, has since revived its chance of survival: “Why would I want to get rid of TikTok?,” the Republican posted Friday, alongside a graphic showing favorable statistics for Trump-associated accounts.