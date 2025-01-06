Events Newsletters
The Bulwark bulks up its newsletters

Max Tani
Max Tani
Jan 5, 2025, 7:09pm EST
mediapolitics
The Scoop

One of the most prominent media organizations on Substack is adding to its always-on newsletters with short-run newsletters built around major political topics.

On Monday, The Bulwark is set to announce Huddled Masses, a twice-weekly, immigration-focused newsletter authored by Adrian Carrasquillo. It will focus on the incoming Trump administration’s mass deportation policies, which the president-elect has said will be a Day 1 priority for the incoming team.

The Never Trump news outlet has seen its paid subscriptions rise and has benefited from a surprising explosion on YouTube, where its subscribers have ballooned from about 50,000 last September to 867,000 this month.

