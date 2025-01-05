Iconic photos from golden age of space up for auction

A series of images from the golden age of space travel are up for auction.

The vintage NASA photos include Earthrise, which was captured by the crew of Apollo 8 as they orbited the Moon and has become one of the most iconic environmental images ever taken.

Also featured in the auction is Buzz Aldrin on the Moon with the American Flag, taken by Neil Armstrong, and the first ever photo of a human in space — a 1965 print showing an astronaut floating in infinity, tethered by just a single lifeline to the spacecraft. “The image thus becomes a universal metaphor: humanity, exploring the limits of the known, remains inextricably linked to its origins,” Artnet wrote.