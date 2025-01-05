Events Newsletters
Elon Musk is wading into more countries’ politics

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Jan 5, 2025, 4:30pm EST
Elon Musk and Donald Trump.
Brandon Bell/Reuters
The News

Elon Musk is extending his influence into more countries’ political affairs.

The world’s richest man said Nigel Farage should step down as leader of the right-wing Reform UK party, and called for the release from prison of a controversial anti-immigration activist.

In recent weeks, Musk has also weighed in on Canada and Germany’s political fights, elevating far-right figures in those countries.

Musk’s approach, The Washington Post noted, is “similar to the one he used to disrupt American politics” last year, using his online platform X to boost Donald Trump and Republican causes.

The comments may also foreshadow how Musk could influence Trump’s foreign policy agenda.

