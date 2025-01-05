Elon Musk is wading into more countries’ politics

Elon Musk is extending his influence into more countries’ political affairs.

The world’s richest man said Nigel Farage should step down as leader of the right-wing Reform UK party, and called for the release from prison of a controversial anti-immigration activist.

In recent weeks, Musk has also weighed in on Canada and Germany’s political fights, elevating far-right figures in those countries.

Musk’s approach, The Washington Post noted, is “similar to the one he used to disrupt American politics” last year, using his online platform X to boost Donald Trump and Republican causes.

The comments may also foreshadow how Musk could influence Trump’s foreign policy agenda.