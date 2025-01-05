Director Brett Ratner, marginalized after ‘#MeToo’ allegations, will direct Melania Trump documentary

The director and producer Brett Ratner, forced out of Hollywood at the peak of the #MeToo movement, will direct a documentary about First Lady Melania Trump for Amazon, the studio confirmed Sunday.

The move is both a warm embrace by the e-commerce giant for the incoming administration and a dramatic return for Ratner, the director of X-Men: The Last Stand and the Rush Hour movies.

One person who spoke to Semafor said they’d been surprised that Ratner, who reportedly lives in Israel now, had recently been seen at Mar-a-Lago. Last year, he and US President-elect Donald Trump were reportedly among the guests at the wedding of the son of businessman Al Malnik, who is close to Ratner.

Ratner’s Hollywood career stopped in 2019 when an actress accused him in the Los Angeles Times of forcing himself on her sexually, and other women described inappropriate conduct. A different woman accused him of rape in a Facebook post, then retracted that allegation. Ratner denied all of the allegations, and he was never charged with misconduct.

The allegations came “at a moment of extreme sensitivity to sexual harassment issues in the entertainment industry,” Variety reported at the time.

Amazon said in a statement that the film, which began shooting last month and is set for release in theaters and on Prime Video in the second half of 2025, will offer an “unprecedented behind the scenes look” at the First Lady. It’s being produced by the Argentine documentarian Fernando Sulichin, who has worked in the past with director Oliver Stone.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry as to whether the Trump family or organization is being compensated for participating in the film. Ratner didn’t respond to inquiries over email and to his social media accounts Saturday.

The news was first reported on X by Variety’s Tatiana Segal early Sunday morning, after Amazon rushed out an announcement.