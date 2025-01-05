New York becomes first US city to institute congestion pricing

New York’s plan to charge drivers to enter parts of Manhattan — the first of its kind in the US — went into effect.

Congestion pricing, embraced by other metropolises including London, Stockholm, and Singapore, is aimed at raising billions to modernize New York’s beleaguered mass transit system. Yet the scheme has been fiercely contested since it was first proposed in 2017.

New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul halted the plan in June, fearing it would hurt Democrats in November’s presidential election, but backtracked after Republican Donald Trump won. The president-elect has vowed to kill the scheme once in office later this month.

Until then, at least, driving to Manhattan will “be understood for what it is, a luxury product that has a cost,” a New York-based journalist wrote.