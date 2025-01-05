Blinken reflects on his legacy in farewell interviews

In a pair of interviews, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the Biden administration’s diplomatic agenda.

Speaking to the Financial Times and The New York Times, Blinken said Biden successfully rebuilt alliances to counter Beijing and Moscow on key issues like trade.

He cited repeated lectures he apparently received from his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, as evidence the approach worked.

“People want the United States involved,” Blinken told the Times.

Beijing is “trying to have it both ways” on Russia, by saying it wants peace in Ukraine while aiding Moscow’s war effort, he told the FT.

The interviews ran ahead of Blinken’s final trip as top US diplomat to South Korea, Japan, and France.