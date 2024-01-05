What a 13-year-old’s victory over Tetris says about the limits of human performance

Thirteen-year old Willis Gibson – aka Blue Scuti in the gaming world –became the first person to achieve a feat formerly thought to be impossible when he “beat” Tetris this week after reaching level 157 of the game, forcing it to crash.

Since its initial release in the 1980s, Tetris has become a worldwide phenomenon and sold more than 520 million copies. Its enduring popularity and subsequent score improvements showcase how human ingenuity will go head-to-head with AI in the digital age.