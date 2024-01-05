Why hot AI startup Anthropic wanted a lower valuation

An unusual financial structure has led hot AI startup Anthropic to downplay its own value, highlighting the way some of the top companies in the industry are following new playbooks on how to build and fund companies.

Instead of widely opening up itself to new backers as it seeks to raise $750 million, which would be typical for a buzzy upstart, Anthropic went with existing investor Menlo Ventures as its lead financial support, people familiar with the effort said.

It also aimed to peg its worth somewhere between $15 billion and $20 billion, compared to the previous $5 billion. (In any other world, this would be considered a very big valuation jump, but this is the supercharged world of AI).

What has held it back is partly the terms of previous investments, which allow financial backers to gain more shares if Anthropic’s valuation reached certain thresholds, the people said. That incentivized the startup founded by former OpenAI employees to raise its market value only by so much.

From the outside, the fundraising looked a little strange to some people in the tech industry. But that’s partly because of how companies like Anthropic and OpenAI are structured. Along with traditional investments, they’ve also sought funding from cloud computing companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google.

Some of those investments come in the form of “cloud credits” or contracts. In essence, they got funding under the condition that a large portion would be spent on compute power. That has muddied the waters a bit, making it appear as if the cloud companies own a larger percentage of the companies than they do in reality, according to people familiar with the deals.

Some people in Silicon Valley wondered whether Anthropic was having trouble raising funds, given the amount of money it had raised compared to its valuation. OpenAI, by comparison, is reportedly raising at a $100 billion valuation. Anthropic is also one of the hottest tech companies in the industry with some of the top AI researchers in the business, though it has only recently begun building up its sales operation.

What’s also unusual is that Menlo structured its investment as a special purpose vehicle, with some of the other backers coming from the venture capital firm’s limited partners, who wanted to put money directly into Anthropic.

Startups normally would rather have a direct investment than an SPV because it’s the cleanest option. Anthropic was ultimately ok with the structure, partly because Menlo has been a key driver of new customers for the startup’s foundation models, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The Information first reported Anthropic’s latest fundraising round.