Why Google is getting rid of tracking cookies

In a move that will eventually reshape the online advertising ecosystem, Google has begun restricting the use of third-party cookies by default on Chrome, the most popular internet browser in the world. It started with 1% of Chrome users on Thursday, representing around 30 million people.

The search giant plans to eliminate cookies for all of its Chrome users by the end of 2024, the first step towards what it calls a “privacy-first web” —though it is also introducing its own replacement tracking technologies. Cookies, which have long been an integral part of the internet, enable advertisers to track internet users’ behavior across different websites and apps in order to target ads at them.