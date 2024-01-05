Oscar Pistorius released on parole 11 years after murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

South African Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius — who murdered his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Feb. 14, 2013 — has been released on parole after being behind bars for more than seven years as part of his 13-year sentence.

The South African criminal justice system released few details about his release, only confirming that Pistorius was now “at home.” He will remain under parole until 2029 and is required to abstain from alcohol, attend therapy for anger management and gender-based violence issues, be limited from leaving his home in Pretoria, and barred from talking to the media.

Pistorius’ trial and ultimate conviction sent shockwaves across the world, with people fascinated about his turn from a celebrated national hero to a murderer. In South Africa, his case ignited a public debate about gender violence and racial overtones in the criminal justice system.