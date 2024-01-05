Longtime NRA chief resigns ahead of corruption trial

Resignation follows years of scandal and financial turmoil

Sources: New York Times, NPR, CNN

The later years of LaPierre’s tenure were marred by scandal, with a civil trial alleging corruption and the misuse of almost $64 million by NRA executives finally set to begin in Manhattan Monday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James first alleged in 2020 that LaPierre and other NRA leaders had exploited the nonprofit’s funds for personal trips, accepted lavish gifts from vendors, and conducted financial deals with board members. On Friday she called LaPierre’s resignation a ”validation" of the claims – but vowed it would “not insulate him or the NRA from accountability.” In 2021 the NRA unsuccessfully tried to file for bankruptcy to dodge the lawsuit. Stephen Gutowski, the founder of guns publication The Reload, told CNN that LaPierre resigning “feels like an attempt to try and find a settlement.”