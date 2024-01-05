Nikki Haley’s key aide stays quiet

Lerner’s roots are on the Republican Party’s genteel, big money, pre-Trump right. But the most notable aspect of his approach to campaigns may be his style, drawn from the late, legendary Republican consultant Arthur Finkelstein, a complex figure known for his slashing campaign ads whose clients included Ronald Reagan and Sens. Jesse Helms and Alfonse D’Amato.

Lerner, colleagues say, took two things from his mentor. One is a style of running campaigns with a strong, centralized hand, answering only to the candidate. The other is a direct, poll-driven style of advertising — a preference for simple recitations of Haley’s popular opinions, and her opponents’ unpopular ones, over soft-focus narrative tricks. That’s a throwback in a profession now often dominated by storytellers, from Axelrod to Trump guru Steve Bannon, who believe in the power of a soaring narrative to move voters.

AD

Lerner came into Finkelstein’s orbit, a friend said, while working for a Republican senator from Minnesota. Finkelstein then brought him to work for New York’s D’Amato, and put him on D’Amato’s losing 1998 campaign. Lerner would go into business for himself, and emerge in the early aughts as a key adman for the big-spending, anti-tax Club for Growth, founded in 1999 to concentrate Wall Street’s power. One of its favorites was Mark Sanford, who hired Lerner to run his winning 2002 and 2006 campaigns for South Carolina governor. The next step would be a 2012 run for the White House.

But when Sanford vanished to Argentina for a love affair, then imploded politically on his return, he fell out deeply with his aide. It was, a state party chairman later told McClatchy, the only time he’d ever seen the consultant “display emotion” — in this case, “complete anger and betrayal.” Lerner, who was close to the governor’s wife, Jenny, described himself in a rare 2013 interview in somewhat milder terms, as “saddened and disappointed.” But Sanford and his allies felt the consultant had sided with Jenny and turned on his client, two people close to Sanford said.

“Mark learned the level of Jon’s loyalty when he was hit with scandal in 2009, and anyone who deals with Jon should know that — he’s just a gross consultant who lives for survival,” said Scott English, Sanford’s former chief of staff, in an interview. (Sanford declined to discuss Lerner.)

Sanford had by then led Lerner to Haley, whom the governor helped persuade to run to succeed him. (She would find the governor “supportive but strangely emotionally distant.”) Lerner was at the heart of a tiny campaign squad that weathered a brutally personal, slashing 2010 campaign, as his advertisements bluntly ticked off her rivals’ flaws. He remained a key adviser through her tenure.

To that point, Lerner had followed the path of other successful political consultants of his generation, building wealth and power through a network of relationships, consulting fees, and television ad buys. (Sanford’s aides still bitterly joke that the governor bought the consultant’s Breckenridge ski house, though the South Carolina governor was never his only client.)

But when Haley accepted Donald Trump’s nomination to be ambassador to the United Nations in 2017, Lerner’s career took an unusual turn: He traded his lucrative consulting gig (the Club for Growth alone was paying his firm, Red Sea, about $15 million each election cycle) for the $164,200 annual salary of a deputy ambassador. He left gritty domestic politics for what he said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg in 2017 was a deep commitment to foreign policy — his “hostility to anti-American authoritarian governments.” He was also responsible for managing his boss’s Washington politics, which were as dicey as any in the age of Trump.

Lerner almost rose higher: In 2018, he was tapped by Vice President Mike Pence to be his national security advisor, and planned to do this job while also remaining as deputy to U.N. Ambassador Haley. The new position didn’t last long. Just days after the announcement, Lerner withdrew from his role with Pence after Trump learned of his work with Club for Growth, which produced anti-Trump ads during the 2016 election. A then-senior White House official told Semafor that Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway was the White House official who alerted the president to Lerner’s alleged disloyalty. (Conway did not respond to a request for comment).

Lerner has spoken in public only of the foreign policy aspects of his job. He recalled in 2019 that his biggest surprise on arriving at his new office was the fact that “several offices within our suite had posters on the walls showing, in great detail, the Israeli settlements in the West Bank.” The Obama administration “had seemingly the view that those were the issues that really animated Middle East policy. That was not our position. And so we were able to move things in a different direction.”

Ambassador Haley was “probably best known for her record on Israel,” Lerner wrote in a 4,400 word essay in the Jewish conservative magazine Commentary, the most extensive expression of his own views. The iconic image of her, hand raised alone against a resolution on the status of Jerusalem, was paired with a series of other moves including blocking the appointment of a well-regarded Palestinian leader as an envoy and voting against funding for the U.N. refugee agency over its ties to Hamas. The underlying point, Lerner argued — and the Trump administration seemed to prove — was that the United States could win friends in the Arab world without trying to balance Palestinian interests with Israelis.

Lerner left the United Nations in 2018, largely to return to political consulting, but also became a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute. He has written occasionally there, most recently to downplay concerns over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial proposed changes to the power of the judiciary. He remains close to pro-Israel American political figures like Senor.

His and Haley’s positions, now mainstream among Republicans, align the United States totally with Israel’s point of view, and are greeted with intense hostility by many in Washington and the region. Hussein Ibish, a senior resident scholar at the Gulf States Institute who writes for The Atlantic and the New York Times, described Lerner as a “complete fanatic, totally opposed to peace. If he were an Arab, he would be a flag-waving fan of Hamas.”