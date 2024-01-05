Harry Dunn is running to pass laws in the building he defended on Jan. 6

Dunn was one of the most outspoken Capitol officers after Jan. 6

Sources: Semafor, New York Times

Dunn enters the race with a high profile in Washington as one of the first officers to speak to the press after the Jan. 6 attack. He told The New York Times that he did so to counter criticism of the Capitol Police officers that spread following the riot, and to document how “bravely” they fought. “They’re heroes,” he said. He also spoke about the racist slurs that rioters hurled at him on Jan. 6, and testified before the House committee investigating the attack.

“I never thought I’d run for office, but then January 6 happened,” Dunn told Semafor. “Since then, I’ve been on a mission for justice, to preserve our democracy, and to stand our ground against the extremists trying to tear our country apart.”