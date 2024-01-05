FDA allows Florida to buy cheaper drugs from Canada

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized a mechanism that would allow Florida to purchase millions of dollars’ worth of medications from Canada at far cheaper prices than in the U.S., despite fierce objections from the pharmaceutical industry.

In a major policy shift, the state will now be allowed to import some drugs from Canadian wholesalers for use in its Medicaid programs, as well as in government clinics and prisons.

The road to implementing this new plan could be rocky, however, as a key trade group has sued over importation efforts in the past and is expected to do so again.