An IPO slowdown is hurting Hong Kong’s already weak stock market

The Hong Kong stock market rang in the new year with prices continuing to slump, following an exodus of foreign investors fueled in part by a regulatory crackdown in China.

Another problem for Hong Kong is that fewer companies are going public, and those that do are raising less money. The city’s new listings last year raised $5.9 billion, the lowest figure in more than 20 years. While larger companies can afford to wait for the market to recover before they go public, smaller businesses have been forced to take cost-cutting measures in the interim.