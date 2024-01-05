After US strike, Iraq vows to remove American-led military coalition

Iraq’s prime minister is stuck between a rock and a hard place

Sources: Foreign Policy, International Crisis Group, Reuters, Mawazin

Iraq’s leader came into office early last year talking up the continued need for U.S. troops, who are training Iraqis to fight ISIS. But the mood in Iraq has shifted decisively since the U.S. started trading fire with Iraqi militias after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack ignited tensions across the Middle East. The U.S. strike on a militia leader in the heart of Baghdad without the consent of Iraq’s government led even moderate politicians to launch broadsides against the U.S., an Iraq analyst for the International Crisis Group wrote on X. The strike particularly aggravated Iraqis because the killed militia leader was part of the Popular Mobilization Force, a network of militias nominally under the control of the Iraqi military. A political adviser close to al-Sudani told Reuters that the prime minister is hoping to appease “angry parties within the governing Shi’ite coalition” with his decision to pull U.S. troops. Shi’ite parliamentarians also announced on Friday that they are trying to pass a law that would involve the departure of foreign troops within 3 months.