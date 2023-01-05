Ukraine slams Putin’s call for Orthodox Christmas truce as 'hypocrisy'

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine on Thursday, the eve of Orthodox Christmas, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

The ceasefire is set to last from midday Friday to the end of Saturday. Putin said a request for the order came from Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, Russia's spiritual leader.

The statement called on Ukraine to also declare a ceasefire to give residents the chance to attend services for Orthodox Christmas, which falls on Saturday.