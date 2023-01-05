In Photos: Thousands mourn former Pope Benedict XVI at funeral

Thousands gathered for the funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI on Thursday at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.

He will be buried in a crypt beneath St. Peter's Basilica after three days of lying in state in an open casket for mourners to pay their respects. Benedict died on Saturday at the age of 95.

REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Pope Francis gave the homily at the funeral, a rare instance where a living pontiff had presided over the burial of his predecessor. In 2013 Pope Benedict became the first pontiff to resign in almost 600 years, rather than hold the position for life, citing old age.

Pope Francis paid tribute to Benedict in front of an estimated 50,000 guests, dignitaries, and religious leaders. The sitting pope only referred to the former pope by name once.

“Benedict, faithful friend of the Bridegroom, may your joy be complete as you hear his voice, now and forever!” he said.