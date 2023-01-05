noscript
Semafor LogoJ.D. Capelouto
newsNorth America

House Democrats are having a field day on Twitter during the speaker vote drama

Sign up for Semafor Flagship: A global, insightful daily briefing. Read it now.

Title iconThe News

The members of the U.S. House of Representatives don't have a speaker yet — but at least they have Twitter.

While they wait to be sworn in, House Democrats have turned to memes, GIFs, and toddler pics to make it through the three-day slog of seven failed speaker votes, as over a dozen Republicans continue to oppose their party's leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

Here are some of the tweets the chaos has generated from elected officials.

Title iconThe Tweets

Rep. Mary Peltola, from Alaska:

Rep. Shontel Brown, from Ohio:

AD

Rep. Chuy García, from Illinois:

Rep. Steve Cohen, of Tennessee, following a similar theme:

Rep. Jared Huffman of California began voting for Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries with an allusion to the old video gaming "Leroy Jenkins" meme.

Title iconThe View From The Toddler Caucus

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, from California:

Rep. Sara Jacobs, from California:

AD

Rep. Salud Carbajal, from California:

Title iconThe View From The GOP

Some Republicans have also resorted to GIFs to address the situation.

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina likened the mood to that of a frantic puppy:

From Dan Bishop, the North Carolina Republican opposing McCarthy's speaker bid:

AD