Mexico's most popular archaeological site is eerily deserted after protesters block tourists

Video showed Chichen Itza -- Mexico's most visited archeological site -- completely deserted on Thursday, as indigenous vendors continued to block major roadways for the fourth day to protest against discrimination and harassment at the famous Mayan ruins.

Chichen Itza sees more than 2.5 million visitors per year, but video and photos from this week show tourists being denied entry and buses and cars filled with visitors stuck in traffic.

The historic site officially remains open but no one is able to visit because of the blocked roads, according to local witness accounts.

It's unclear how many tourists have been turned away by the protests. The Yucatan State's Ministry of Tourism Promotion did not respond to Semafor's request for comment.