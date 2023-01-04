America’s biggest carmaker is American again

Announcing new sales figures on Wednesday, GM said that it sold 2.27 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, up 2.5% from 2021, including a 41.4% in the fourth quarter.

Toyota sold 2.1 million vehicles in the U.S. last year, down 9.6% from its record sales in 2021 –– when the Japanese automaker beat GM for the first time since 1931.