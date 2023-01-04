America’s biggest carmaker is American again
Detroit automaker General Motors has overtaken Toyota as the top brand for car sales in the United States, reclaiming the top spot after the Japanese automaker toppled GM in 2021 for the first time in nearly a century.
Announcing new sales figures on Wednesday, GM said that it sold 2.27 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, up 2.5% from 2021, including a 41.4% in the fourth quarter.
Toyota sold 2.1 million vehicles in the U.S. last year, down 9.6% from its record sales in 2021 –– when the Japanese automaker beat GM for the first time since 1931.
According to the New York Times, auto sales fell in 2022 to the lowest level in a decade due to supply chain issues spurred by a global shortage of computer chips and high interest rates for car parts.
Within the electric vehicle industry, automakers also struggled to get hold of batteries for cars, leaving some buyers waiting for months.
When Toyota toppled GM for the top spot in 2021, GM's spokesman Jim Cain was not too bothered, telling Reuters, "I wouldn't rush out if I were (Toyota), and get a 'We're No. 1' tattoo."