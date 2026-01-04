Economists expect AI to boost US productivity

The US will maintain or grow its lead in productivity over the rest of the world in part because of AI, economists predicted.

Strong labor productivity can allow companies to increase wages and profits; it has helped power the US economy over the last five years.

In a Financial Times survey of 183 respondents based in China, Europe, and the US, just 21% thought the US’ advantage would shrink.

The productivity gains help explain the “paradox” facing the US economy, with its strong stocks but slowing labor market, The Wall Street Journal wrote.

Top US bank executives said last month that AI will boost efficiency but cut jobs.