The chances of a full-blown Middle East conflict are growing

The twin bombings in Iran Wednesday, heightened tensions in the Red Sea, and the assassination of a key Hamas leader in Lebanon have experts sounding the alarm that the Gaza war risks turning into a larger regional war.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats are due in several Middle East countries next week in an effort to mitigate tensions.

There are growing calls in Israel and Iran to expand war efforts, but analysts believe the political consequences of engaging in a full-blown conflict would be detrimental to both countries.