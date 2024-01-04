Why 2024 will be a big year for space exploration

2024 is shaping up to be the biggest year for space exploration in a long time. SpaceX plans to launch 124 rockets in 2024 a major increase over the 98 it sent to space last year: No other organization has managed more than 63 in a single year.

NASA, meanwhile, is scheduled to send a manned spaceship around the moon in a mission the agency hopes will pave the way for a manned trip to the lunar south pole next year. But tensions between the U.S. and China are likely to extend into outer space as the two superpowers vie for an extraterrestrial advantage.

An Asian space race is likewise expected to heat up as Japan’s and India’s space programs aim for key milestones.