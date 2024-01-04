TikTok owner wants to challenge Google and Amazon

TikTok’s entertainment-meets-ecommerce appeal attracts influencers to sell directly on the app

Sources: Digiday

Influencers-turned-entrepreneurs see the appeal of selling their merchandise directly through the app. Grace Mary Williams, a toy and candy reviewer with more than two million followers, told Digiday that she preferred selling her products through TikTok because of the ease of getting them in front of her viewers. The app gave her the creative freedom to promote her products the way she wanted, Williams said, and was “super appealing rather than going to a different platform.” She can also advertise in-app using viral hashtags. “That crossover of having the entertainment and the e-commerce is genius because everybody already trusts TikTok to be entertaining,” she said.