Republicans are unified on the border — for now

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Republicans came to the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday with a unified message of passing the House-backed border bill and possibly impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“House Resolution 2 was our bill, and the time to act on it is yesterday,” Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said at a press conference Wednesday accompanied by dozens of Republican lawmakers. Even as members addressed reporters, a group of people crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico just feet away from where lawmakers were standing.

“One thing is absolutely clear: America is at a breaking point with record levels of illegal immigration. And today, we got a firsthand look at the damage and the chaos the border catastrophe is causing in all of our communities,” Johnson said.

The field trip to the border came the same day Homeland Security Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn. announced he would move forward with impeachment hearings against Mayorkas over the administration’s border policies.

“The greatest domestic threat to the national security and the safety of the American people is Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas,” Green told reporters.

The House is still waiting its turn to negotiate over immigration policy. Senate Republicans and Democrats are currently discussing their own border reform bill to attach to a $105 billion national security package the White House has requested, in part, to provide additional military funding to Ukraine.