Islamic State claims responsibility for Iran bombings at Soleimani’s grave

Middle East observers had predicted that IS was behind the attacks after Iran said it was securing its border with Afghanistan and Pakistan. An IS sub-group operating out of Afghanistan had historically disavowed Soleimani’s campaign against the main IS branch in Iraq and Syria.

Tehran has promised retaliation for the attack, saying it was a “blind and spiteful act to induce insecurity in the country and take revenge on the love and devotion of the great nation of Iran.”

Some Iranian officials had initially blamed Israel for the attack, but security experts said that an attack this size was unlikely orchestrated by Israel. Past Israeli operations on Iranian soil have been against specific individuals, like scientists or military officers, or targeted assets like nuclear plants and weapons facilities.

The U.S. has also denied any involvement in the bombing.

Soleimani, often hailed as Iran’s second-most powerful leader after the country’s Supreme Leader, was killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad in 2020.