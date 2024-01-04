Big business will be the next target of DEI attacks

The battle over free speech and antisemitism that has swept across America’s elite college campuses has so far left its biggest companies alone. That may change soon.

A small group of lawyers and investors is sketching out plans to use the machinery of corporate law to pressure companies to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion policies that they adopted en masse in recent years as social-justice matters careened into the boardroom.

The theory, members of the loose coalition said, is that preferential hiring may have deprived shareholders of the best talent, a potential breach of boards’ duties to shareholders. And if workplace policies are unequally applied — if, for example, HR complaints lodged by one racial or religious group are investigated more thoroughly than those from others — companies may have violated federal employment laws.

The discussions show that this fight won’t end with the resignations of the presidents of Harvard and Penn, and how the loudest critics of those administrations — most of them hailing from the business world — are pulling levers they know well to press their cause. And while they’ll be cast in the neutral language of shareholder law and process, they could represent a dramatic new attack on the push in recent years for more diverse workforces.

“Shareholders have every right to question whether the DEI programs that made us feel good in the past are now unjustified because their true economic and social effect is simply replacing one form of discrimination with another,” said Mark Lebovitch, a veteran plaintiffs’ lawyer who has been part of the talks.

The effort would start with a request for HR data at a handful of companies, including on hiring and how discrimination claims have been handled. (Any shareholder can ask to see a company’s internal records, usually trying to gather ammunition for a lawsuit, and it’s up to a judge to decide whether they get a look.)

Even before the current battle, conservative groups were taking their grievances against corporate “wokism” to the courts, emboldened by last year’s Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action at universities.