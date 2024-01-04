Researchers think there’s a 5% chance AI could wipe out humanity

A survey of artificial-intelligence researchers found that a majority thought there was a 5% chance the tech could pose an existential threat to humanity.

Nearly 58% of more than 2,700 researchers agreed that AI could trigger catastrophic consequences — though they disagreed widely about the nature of the risks.

The survey also found that researchers thought it is likely that AI will hit major milestones, such as generating music indistinguishable from that created by humans, earlier than first believed.