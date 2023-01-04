It could get a lot more expensive to apply for a US visa. Here's the breakdown

The Biden administration has proposed significant hikes in application fees for employment-based visas, as well as for green cards and citizenship.

The application fee for the U.S.'s popular H1-B high-skilled worker visa would jump 70% from $460 to $780. The cost of applying to sponsor a temporary agricultural worker would more than double, costing $1,090.

And a new $600 surcharge to fund the nation's asylum program would be tacked on to applications from companies looking to sponsor immigrants for work visas or permanent residency.