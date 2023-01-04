On YouTube, China is always about to collapse

YouTube/Louise Matsakis

“China's Economy Will Collapse In 34 Days,” a financial news channel called Casgains Academy announced in a 20-minute YouTube video in September, which racked up 3.2 million views. Around the same time, the finance guru Andrei Jikh told his 2.2 million YouTube subscribers the collapse would happen in “a matter of days.”

On YouTube, China always seems to be on the verge of total destruction. For months, a diverse group of creators on the site have been getting millions of views by repeatedly warning about the country’s impending doom, even as its economic and political systems have remained very much intact.

The videos are part of a battle over global perceptions of China taking place amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington. And while platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook grapple with how to handle state-sponsored propaganda from China and elsewhere, the most successful — and often exaggerated — content about the People’s Republic is virtually all intensely negative. These anti-China narratives attract far larger audiences than state-backed outlets like The People’s Daily and China Central Television.

Some of the videos are produced by organizations explicitly opposed to the Chinese Communist Party, like the persecuted Chinese religious group Falun Gong, which is affiliated with two of the top anti-CCP media outlets, The Epoch Times and The Vision Times. One video uploaded in November by China Insights, a YouTube channel linked to The Vision Times, warned the economy was sliding “rapidly toward collapse,” attracting over 460,000 views.

But much of this content is put out by savvy YouTubers who know what their audience wants to hear. In one of his first videos about China uploaded in September, Graham Stephan, a self-described “real estate agent and investor” with over 4 million YouTube subscribers — more than the Wall Street Journal and roughly as many as The New York Times — declared “It’s Over: China’s ENTIRE Economy Is About To Collapse.” A few weeks later, Stephan alleged the collapse had “Just Got Worse.”

In one of the most dramatic videos in the genre, Business Basics, a YouTube channel whose Facebook page suggests it’s based in the Philippines, stated China was running out of “WATER, FOOD & ENERGY.” The 17-minute video received over 2 million views.

Seven of the most popular YouTubers who have shared China collapse videos did not respond to requests for comment. China Insights could not be reached for comment.